Local Brief

GHS Class of 1966

GREENVILE — The GHS Class of 1966 is having its monthly luncheon at Sloopy’s (Russ Road) on Thursday, May 9, 12:30 p.m. Spouses are welcome. They meet the second Thursday of the month. Please invite other classmates that do not have Facebook. Check out their Facebook page for more details and to RSVP. Plan to join in on the great conversations, memories, and laughs.

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a meeting in the Music Room (D111) at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, May 15. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Praise in the Park

GREENVILLE — Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church will host its seventh annual Praise in the Park at the Ft. Jefferson Memorial State Park grounds, just off State Route 121 on Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road. The tent Worship Service will be on Sunday, June 9, 10:30 a.m. Noah McCabe will be leading them in songs of worship. Following the Worship Service there will be a free meal and fellowship. Everyone is welcome to share in the time together in a beautiful nature setting. They encourage you to invite family, friends and neighbors to praise God in worship and fellowship on June 9.

Spring Fling Raffle

GREENVILLE — The Wayne Hospital Auxiliary is holding its Spring Fling Raffle. Tickets are on sale at the Sunshine Nook or from auxiliary officers for $1 each or six for $5. The Drawing is Friday, May 10, noon. Winners don’t need to be present. The prize is a planter of live plants from Stems by Ratasha, cookies from Tasteful Treasures Cookies, $75 gift card from Winners Meats, $75 gift card from Millers Flowers Greenhouse and Garden Center, and $50 gift card from Merchant House

Arcanum-Butler BoE meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its regular Board of Education meeting on Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.