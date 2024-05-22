Civil Air Patrol Cadet awarded scholarship

Cadet Senior Airman Kaylee Powell accepts her scholarship from Anna Schulte. Submitted photo

DAYTON — On Tuesday, May 14, Cadet Senior Airman (C/SrA) Kaylee Powell from the Dayton Aero Cadet Squadron 706 of Civil Air Patrol (CAP) was presented a scholarship of $1,000 from Wright Memorial Chapter 212 of the Air & Space Forces Association. The ceremony took place at WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center in Troy, Ohio. The scholarship was presented by Anna Schulte, who serves as the Air & Space Forces Association Wright Memorial Chapter Vice President for Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) and Civil Air Patrol programs. C/SrA Powell was the only Civil Air Patrol Cadet in the Miami Valley region to receive the scholarship.

C/SrA Kaylee Powell is a Troy High School Class of 2024 graduating senior. She holds a GPA of 4.132 and was ranked 33 in a class of 318 students, which puts her in the top 10.5% of her class. She will be attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz. and majoring in Digital Film Production.

Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.