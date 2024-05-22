Versailles FFA accepts donation

Daily Advocate
-
0

Versailles FFA President Colin Batten and Versailles FFA Vice-PresidentAndrew Lyons are shown receiving a check from Sidney Culver’s. Versailles FFA was part of the Scoop Day and thank you to Culvers and all those who supported the program.

Submitted photo

Versailles FFA Received Donation from Sidney Culver’s and Thank You to Everyone that Supported the Scoop of Day Program

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, May 2 at Sidney Culvers the Versailles FFA participated in the Scoop of the Day Program. Each scoop of ice cream was $1 and proceeds benefited the Versailles FFA. Through this program, the Versailles FFA received a check for over $280.50. The Versailles FFA would like to thank all those who bought ice cream and a special thank you to Sidney Culvers for this opportunity and support!

No posts to display