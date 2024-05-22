Versailles FFA accepts donation

Versailles FFA Received Donation from Sidney Culver’s and Thank You to Everyone that Supported the Scoop of Day Program
VERSAILLES — On Thursday, May 2 at Sidney Culvers the Versailles FFA participated in the Scoop of the Day Program. Each scoop of ice cream was $1 and proceeds benefited the Versailles FFA. Through this program, the Versailles FFA received a check for over $280.50. The Versailles FFA would like to thank all those who bought ice cream and a special thank you to Sidney Culvers for this opportunity and support!