Over 10,000 chicken dinners sold

Get to the festival early to ensure you can get a chicken dinner. They go quickly. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Bulk chicken sales are running hot with over 10,000 dinners sold. Thanks to their long time supporters, employers and those purchasing for the first time more than 500 coolers have been ordered. Precision Strip in Minster, Midmark Versailles Campus, Miami Valley Steel in Piqua are among the employers serving World Famous Poultry Days Chicken to their employees. Finding unique ways to reward employees can be a challenge. Let Poultry Days help. A delicious dinner for less than the cost of fast food. Poultry Days will deliver chicken within 25 miles of Versailles on Friday, June 14. Cooler of Chicken, Sides, Drink and Cutlery. 20 or 1,000 employees, they have you covered. Have questions or multiple shifts? Contact them at [email protected]. Whether you are a business, a family, a group of friends or extremely hungry, move fast to purchase your cooler. Only 100 coolers remain as bulk sales end on June 3.

Each Cooler is $190 each and must be purchased in advance of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Twenty chicken halves are packed in a high-quality heat bag and a styrofoam cooler which can be picked up at the festival or Friday delivery. Add sides (chips, applesauce, roll, butter and drink) to your order for an instant buffet complete with cutlery. Orders can be picked up in Versailles on June 14-16. Schedule pick up when placing your order and collect your chicken in a separate drive thru line by presenting your receipt. On Friday, June 14 only, the festival will deliver your cooler of chicken by noon within 25 miles of Versailles. Order One, Two or Ten coolers and we will deliver! The bulk serving line is sponsored by the Phelan Insurance Agency. Fast, easy and delicious.

The much-anticipated chicken order stands at 39,000. Last year 37,000 dinners were served and Versailles remains home of the World’s Largest Chicken Barbecue. Individual chicken dinners will be available at the festival. Each dinner costs $11 and comes with chips, applesauce, roll & butter and orange drink. Dinners will be served 3:30-8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Come early since chicken sales are unpredictable and they can sell out earlier. This year the Chicken Serving Line is sponsored by Weavers Brothers Eggs and the Dining Tent by Dick Lavy Trucking. For all chicken related questions, from single dinners, to bulk, to delivery, email [email protected].

The popular Chicketti Family Amusements returns to the festival. Ride ALL DAY for only $22 or purchase for ALL WEEKEND at https://chickettifamilyamusements.magicmoneyllc.com/MagicMoney_Web/ETicket/UpcomingEvents. Rides will operate 3-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 12-10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday, subject to weather. Rides are sponsored by Kings Command of Versailles. The festival will also offer games and the ever-popular FFA Petting Zoo and NEW this year, the FREE Family Fun Zone sponsored by Versailles Dental.

Advance registration for the Miss Chick pageant, The Grand Parade and the 5K Walk/Run along with a full festival schedule can be found at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Serving up Summer Fun since 1952.