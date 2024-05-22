RJ Corman to rehabilitate Greenville line

COLUMBUS — On May 16, the Ohio Rail Development Commission approved a grant in the amount of $1,230,025 to RJ Corman Railroad to help with the rehabilitation of two of the railroad’s lines: Greenville and Spencerville-Elgin. The total project cost is estimated at more than $2.4 million.

RJ Corman’s Western Ohio Lines consist of several lines across the region, among them the Spencerville-Elgin (SPEG) Line and Greenville Line. The 20-mile SPEG Line begins in Lima and extends to Elgin in southeastern Van Wert County. The 12-mile Greenville Line connects Greenville with a CSX interchange in Ansonia.

The Greenville Line portion of the project spans eight miles and includes replacement of ties, distribution of ballast, and surfacing. Work along the Spencerville-Elgin line consists of six miles of rail line track rehabilitation. Completion of this project will result in slow orders being lifted and the restoration of FRA Class 2 conditions on the portion of the Spencerville-Elgin and Greenville lines. MP 7-12 of the Greenville Line is yard limits and will remain at FRA Class 1 condition.

Matthew Dietrich, Executive Director of the Ohio Rail Development Commission, said, “By improving the rail infrastructure, we are not only positively leveraging railroad investment but also improving lines that are needed to continue to serve the customers who depend on it. This project is an excellent example of positive economic impacts while also enhancing safety.

We are grateful for the continued partnership with the ORDC as we continue to make investments in our rail network. Safety is our top priority, and these funds allow us to upgrade our infrastructure and better serve the needs of our customers as we continue to provide safe and reliable freight transportation. The ORDC is a model for other states on how to prioritize rail transportation and improve the safety and reliability of the freight transportation network across Ohio,” said William Downey, Director Government Affairs, RJ Corman.

The Ohio Rail Development Commission assists Ohio communities, companies, and railroads in creating and retaining jobs by preserving rail service to existing shippers and providing rail service to new customers. The Rail Commission also funds projects to improve railroad-highway grade crossings to increase safety for the traveling public. Rail lines in Ohio are private property. Trespassing is both extremely dangerous and strictly prohibited. For additional information, please contact Wende Jourdan at (614) 728-9497.