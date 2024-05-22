Reid introduces mobile app

The new MyReid mobile app is available for download now from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Submitted photo

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health now has its own mobile app, one designed to make it easier for patients to take control of their healthcare.

MyReid is a new, all-in-one solution for easy healthcare management that is available for download in Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. It includes all the features of the app previously used by Reid Health — MyChart — and much more.

“Over the years, we’ve made significant investments in technology, always with the goal of improving the care we provide and better serving our communities,” said Reid Health President/CEO Craig Kinyon.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer an app like this to our patients. MyReid was created for you to manage your health, your way.”

MyReid is a digital healthcare partner that fits in your pocket. It offers 24/7 convenience so patients can schedule appointments without ever needing to make a phone call and get alerts about test results as soon as they’re available. They can also manage medication needs and message their care team directly, all without having to contact an office during business hours.

“This app puts patients back in control of their care and extends the partnership between patients and providers beyond the typical office visit,” said Annuradha Bhandari, MD, of Reid Internal Medicine. “MyReid makes it easier for patients to get answers to their questions and gives them the resources they need to better manage their health.”

With the MyReid mobile app, you can:

Self-schedule and cancel appointments with Reid Health primary and specialty care providers

Self-schedule lab appointments

Request prescription refills

Get test results

See current wait times and schedule an urgent-care visit

Take care of check-in activities ahead of your appointment to reduce wait times

Link family members’ accounts to your own so you can manage everyone’s care all in one place

View after-visit summaries and other medical information including shot records, and appointment histories

Send and receive secure messages with your provider

Get a price estimate for an upcoming procedure

Request medical records for yourself or a family member

Update your contact information

Pay a current bill and review past payments

And much more

Some of these features require creating a MyReid account to use while others — such as appointment scheduling for office and urgent-care visits, price estimates, and bill payments — can be used by anyone.