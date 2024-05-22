VRHC honors facilities nurses

VERSAILLES – Each year, National Nurses Week, May 6-12, provides an opportunity for Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Versailles, to honor its talented and compassionate nurses. While nurses are appreciated throughout the year, this recognition week often features special events to mark their many contributions to the community.

The week of May 12-18, the center began its annual observance of National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), starting on Mother’s Day. Sponsored by the American Health Care Association, the week recognizes the important role of skilled nursing care centers in providing specialized care to seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The theme of this year’s NSNCW was Radiant Memories – A Tribute to the Golden Age of Radio. “Like cherished moments shared through music and stories on the radio,” said Heather Summers, the facility’s administrator, “skilled nursing centers, residents and staff, contribute to the creation of radiant memories.”

Summers also noted that, “It is appropriate that National Nurses Week concludes each year on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.” The social reformer and founder of modern nursing led the way not only in professionalizing the field of nursing but in modeling compassionate care, even under the most difficult circumstances.

“Our nurses, through their awe-inspiring blend of competence and compassion, are especially sensitive to residents’ need for one-on-one social connections,” said Summers. “We are all very grateful for their hard work and continuing commitment.”

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center marked the two week-long observances with several special activities:

The Nursing staff received self-care packages courtesy of the facility

Throughout National Nurses Week, there was catered lunch and fun game days

During National Nursing Skilled Nursing Care Week, the facility held a sock hop with special guest, Mayor Todd Dammeyer

Versailles staff wore customized t-Shirts made to celebrate NSNCW

Mayor Todd Dammeyer of Versailles signed a Proclamation for National Nursing Skilled Nursing Care Week declaring it a week to honor skilled nursing care centers and the care and support they provide

To acknowledge the contributions of nurses and call attention to their working conditions, the International Council of Nurses established May 12 as International Nurses Day in 1974. The celebration was extended to a week a few years later, and National Nurses Week was officially born in 1994. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Sponsored and promoted by the American Nurses Association, the week-long event highlights the crucial contributions that nurses make to the community.

National Skilled Nursing Care Week recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s elderly and disabled. Established by the American Health Care Association in 1967, the week-long observance starts each year on Mother’s Day and is celebrated through the following Saturday.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles Ohio, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, respite care, and a secure memory care unit and a secured Mental Health Recovery Unit. Versailles Rehab is hiring: www.versaillesrehab.com/careers. The center is also currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, please contact 937-668-5621 or visit the Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center website at www.versaillesrehab.com.