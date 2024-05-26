UC Lions plant trees at park

Shown are Union City Lions Club members Kevin Lehman, Larry Amspaugh, Rick Lacy, Troy Rose, Dean Coats, and Owen Griffith. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — A few members of the Union City Lions Club planted some Blue Spruce and Norway Spruce trees on May 22 at Harter Park near the swimming pool.

The Lions Club and the Rotary Club continue to accept donations for this tree fund to help purchase trees to be planted in the city. Trees have been planted in the past couple of years in the park and at the Union City Library. Special thanks to Banda’s Landscaping and Construction for digging the holes! If you want to donate to this tree fund, please contact Larry Amspaugh, any Lions Club member, or take your donation to the Union City, Ind. city building.