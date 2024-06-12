Edison State announces faculty promotions

Vickie Kirk Submitted photos Dr. Kevin Coghlan Submitted photos Erynn Hanford Submitted photos Laura Larger Submitted photos Ashleigh Radick Submitted photos

PIQUA — Edison State Community College announced the promotion of five full-time faculty members during its recent All-College Celebrations meeting.

The following faculty members received promotions effective during the 2024–2025 academic year.

Promoted to Assistant Professor: Laura Larger, Criminal Justice, Troy; and Ashleigh Radick, Nursing, Anna.

The rank of assistant professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in their discipline, demonstrates characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside the classroom, shows initiative in curriculum development, continues professional growth, and participates in college activities. They must complete two full academic years since their last promotion.

Promoted to Associate Professor: Dr. Kevin Coghlan, Sociology, Columbus; and Erynn Hanford, Physical Therapist Assistant, Springfield.

The rank of associate professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in their discipline, demonstrates and can explain characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside of the classroom, demonstrates the ability to provide curriculum leadership, continues professional growth, and provides service to the college. They must complete three full academic years since their last promotion.

Promoted to Full Professor: Vickie Kirk, Allied Health, Pleasant Hill.

The rank of full professor requires that the individual possesses at least 18 semester hours beyond the master’s degree in their discipline, is a master teacher, provides support to students outside the classroom, provides curricular leadership, continues professional growth, provides leadership to the college, and becomes recognized by external peers. They must complete five full academic years since their last promotion.