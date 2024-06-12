Succesful Tornado Alley Workshop

Shown above are attendees at the Tornado Alley Workshop Breakfast on Saturday, June 8, at Jack’s Cabin in Greenville. Ted Finnarn

TORNADO ALLEY WORKSHOP BREAKFAST A HUGE SUCCESS!

GREENVILLE — The “ornado Alley Workshop Ag Breakfast, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, held Saturday morning, June 8, 2024, at Jack’s Cabin, was a huge success with a large crowd of attendees.

The presentation explained how, due to climate change, the “Tornado Alley” in the USA has moved east and northward during the last 30 years and Darke County is “now right-smack-dab in the center of it,” according to local Attorney & Farmer Ted Finnarn, who coordinated the event.

Scientific Climate Change information was referenced by Aaron Wilson, climate specialist – OSU College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and by David Wallace-Wells, author of the best-selling book, “The Uninhabitable Earth”. Assistance to Farmers and Homeowners was discussed and addressed with hand-outs from FEMA, EMA, Small Business Administration (SBA), Farm Service Agency (FSA) and other federal and state programs. Information was also available on the Ohio Department of Insurance Recovery Toolkits and the claim filing process with insurance companies.

For those who were unable to attend the meeting, the presentation outline and information can be sent to them: contact Ted Finnarn at [email protected] or call (937) 548-3240.