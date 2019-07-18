Arcanum hosts 4-team 7-on-7

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Trojans hosted a four-team mid-July seven-on-seven Thursday morning scrimmage at the team’s home football field.

Completing the four team scrimmage line-up include the Brookville Blue Devils, the Dixie Greyhounds and Darke County’s lone 2018 playoff team, the Ansonia Tigers giving the coaching staffs an early look into their programs upcoming 2019 football season.

“We have really good leadership right now,” said Arcanum coach Jason Schondelmyer. “It’s still seven-on-seven and the physicality of the actual competition is not there, so until you get the pads on you just wait and see. “We are in a wait and see mode but really happy with how they did today.”

“It was a good day,” said Ansonia head varsity coach Matt Macy. “It is a good day to just get out and compete. It’s not what we do necessarily but it’s great for our defense, good for our skill guys to get out here and just run around against somebody besides our self.”

The early season scrimmage minus pads gave the coaching staffs an opportunity to evaluate the incoming freshman classmen along with the team’s junior varsity players from the 2018 season that will be stepping up to fill roles left by graduating seniors from last year’s teams.

“The young guys get a ton of reps,” Macy said. “It kind of gives them an idea of what they need to work on and learning their plays. They got a little nervous today and they didn’t know all their plays, but that’s good for them. That’s part of the learning process.”

“We have a lot of young guys,” noted Coach Schondelmyer. “Those kids are going to make some mistakes and that happens. Basically right now we’re just talking about, ‘if you make a mistake at least make it an aggressive mistake.’ I thought they competed pretty well for their first time ever being in varsity competition.”

Both Macy and Schondelmyer agree they will be ready for the 2019 OHSAA varsity football season.

Ansonia returning starting quarterback, Hunter Buckingham throws a completion in the four-team Thursday scrimmage at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-Hunter-Buckingham.jpg Ansonia returning starting quarterback, Hunter Buckingham throws a completion in the four-team Thursday scrimmage at Arcanum. An Arcanum quarterback makes a pass in the team’s Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1576.jpg An Arcanum quarterback makes a pass in the team’s Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1620.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1640.jpg An Ansonia receiver makes a move after hauling in a catch against Dixie in the team’s seven-on-seven scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1689.jpg An Ansonia receiver makes a move after hauling in a catch against Dixie in the team’s seven-on-seven scrimmage. An Arcanum receiver moves the ball following a catch between three Brookville receivers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1713.jpg An Arcanum receiver moves the ball following a catch between three Brookville receivers. An Ansoia receiver makes a catch in scrimmage play against the visiting Ansonia Tigers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1326.jpg An Ansoia receiver makes a catch in scrimmage play against the visiting Ansonia Tigers. An Trojans receiver goes up for a catch against Ansonia in the seven-on-seven played Thrusday at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1393.jpg An Trojans receiver goes up for a catch against Ansonia in the seven-on-seven played Thrusday at Arcanum. Arcanum coach Jason Schondelmyer watches as his quarterback lanches a pass in the team’s Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1410.jpg Arcanum coach Jason Schondelmyer watches as his quarterback lanches a pass in the team’s Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage. An Arcanum receiver splits the defenders to make a catch in the Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage vs. Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1427.jpg An Arcanum receiver splits the defenders to make a catch in the Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage vs. Ansonia. Ansonia coach Matt Macy looks on as his quarterback rolls out in the team’s scrimmage at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1535.jpg Ansonia coach Matt Macy looks on as his quarterback rolls out in the team’s scrimmage at Arcanum.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

